Ever heard of outdoor cinemas? You can do it in COVID times, it seems
All the conditions imposed on drive-in and outdoor cinemas and theatres
Government has relaxed some of the COVID-19 restrictions on outlets and one of the new entertainment options being allowed is open air cinemas.
Drive-in cinemas, outdoor cinemas and outdoor theatres
- Patrons must be subjected to temperature checks at the entrance for the presence of fever
- Provide adequate and easily accessible containers with an appropriate 70% alcohol hand-rub at the entrance of the premises and ensure that all persons sanitise their hands prior to entry
- Regulated entrance and exit, adopting crowd management techniques as necessary
- Indicate with visible markings outside and inside the premises 2m distances that patrons shall respect whilst queuing, including queuing for rest rooms and vending machines
- Put up visible signage at the entrance of the premises indicating the maximum capacity that the premises can hold at any one time
- Except in the case of families with children and people from the same household, no more than 6 persons should be allowed to sit together in a group
- Ensure that audiences are seated in such a way that they maintain social distancing of at least 2m from each other or from each allowed group and that the seating area is never greater than 25% of its potential capacity, or in the case of drive-in cinemas, that vehicles are parked a minimum of 2m apart
- The distribution of 3-D glasses that are reused by multiple patrons is not allowed
- Ensure that staff wear masks and/or visors
- Provide ongoing cleaning and disinfection operations of all common areas inside the premises
- Ensure that no bar, restaurant or café facilities operate on the premises, allowing sale of refreshment only by ambulatory vendors
- Ensure that the maximum number of patrons that the premises can hold at any one time is 1 person per 4sq.m of the seating area, excluding staff
More in National