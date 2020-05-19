menu

Ever heard of outdoor cinemas? You can do it in COVID times, it seems

All the conditions imposed on drive-in and outdoor cinemas and theatres

kurt_sansone
19 May 2020, 12:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
Government has relaxed some of the COVID-19 restrictions on outlets and one of the new entertainment options being allowed is open air cinemas.

Drive-in cinemas, outdoor cinemas and outdoor theatres 

  • Patrons must be subjected to temperature checks at the entrance for the presence of fever
  • Provide adequate and easily accessible containers with an appropriate 70% alcohol hand-rub at the entrance of the premises and ensure that all persons sanitise their hands prior to entry
  • Regulated entrance and exit, adopting crowd management techniques as necessary
  • Indicate with visible markings outside and inside the premises 2m distances that patrons shall respect whilst queuing, including queuing for rest rooms and vending machines
  • Put up visible signage at the entrance of the premises indicating the maximum capacity that the premises can hold at any one time
  • Except in the case of families with children and people from the same household, no more than 6 persons should be allowed to sit together in a group
  • Ensure that audiences are seated in such a way that they maintain social distancing of at least 2m from each other or from each allowed group and that the seating area is never greater than 25% of its potential capacity, or in the case of drive-in cinemas, that vehicles are parked a minimum of 2m apart
  • The distribution of 3-D glasses that are reused by multiple patrons is not allowed
  • Ensure that staff wear masks and/or visors
  • Provide ongoing cleaning and disinfection operations of all common areas inside the premises 
  • Ensure that no bar, restaurant or café facilities operate on the premises, allowing sale of refreshment only by ambulatory vendors
  • Ensure that the maximum number of patrons that the premises can hold at any one time is 1 person per 4sq.m of the seating area, excluding staff

