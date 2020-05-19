Alternative sites proposed by farmers for waste facilities can’t be used - Wasteserv

Three plots of land suggested by Magħtab farmers as alternative sites for the construction of waste facilities cannot be used, Wasteserv said.

The alternative sites proposed include protected garigue habitat, a stretch of land that is home to old endemic trees, and a plot that lies on the Żwejra landfill, which cannot accommodate heavy plant development.

Wasteserv wants to build several waste processing facilities in Magħtab, including an incinerator, to centralise activities in what it is describing as an Ecohive.

The project will help reduce the country’s dependence on landfills and instead utilise waste to create compost, energy and recycled material.

The alternative plans presented by the farmers were tabled in parliament earlier this week by Opposition MP Edwin Vassallo, who has been clamouring against the take-up of agricultural land in the area.

The government waste agency reduced the original footprint of the proposed facilities after farmers protested but the latest plans still require the take-up of agricultural land.

Wasteserv said that the choice of sites for the various plants is dictated by engineering necessities that will maximise the investment to its full potential.

“Engineering considerations require that the waste-to-energy, the organic processing plant, and the thermal treatment facility are built next to each other and in the vicinity of the existing digestors and water treatment facilities within the current complex,” the agency said.

It noted that the new facilities relied on common output streams to reach optimal efficiency and transform as much waste as possible into resources.

“The infrastructure required for cooling and power grid connection is another important element in site selection and locating the plants sporadically as proposed will imply further land uptake in supporting facilities and roadworks,” Wasteserv cautioned.

It also ruled out building plants on existing landfills because of stability issues and the risk of rupturing liners that prevent dangerous leachate from permeating into the ground.

Wasteserv warned that unless the project was fast-tracked, it will be forced to expropriate more land to extend the landfill to cater for more waste until the plants are ready.

The project is intended to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill.

The procurement process for the incinerator was launched last week.

“Wasteserv is duty bound to maintain this momentum as the earlier the plant comes to fruition the more safeguards there are for the preservation of agricultural land in Magħtab,” the agency said.