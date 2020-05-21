Second wave of COVID-19 infections is with us, healthcare workers’ unions warn

Malta is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, unions representing healthcare workers warn as they call for the postponement of tomorrow’s reopening of outlets.

The Medical Association of Malta, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses and the UĦM Voice of the Workers, insisted the second wave of infections has to be “dealt with immediately and effectively”.

Malta... may soon end up with the worst new cases statistics in the Mediterranean and other tourist destinations unions

“Malta, with a high number of new cases and a trend which is on the increase, may soon end up with the worst new cases statistics in the Mediterranean and other tourist destinations,” they warned.

For two consecutive days, Malta has registered 15 new cases but the higher trend has been visible for more than a week.

On 4 May, the government lifted restrictions on non-essential shops and from tomorrow a second batch of restrictions will be lifted, allowing, among others, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen.

The unions said 15 cases in Malta are equivalent to 2,000 cases in Italy when in fact there were just over 600.

The three organisations appealed to the government to postpone the measures to be introduced tomorrow by two weeks.

“This will help us to reverse the trend before further reopening. A timely intervention is necessary to prevent a second wave which might have serious consequences for the health of the Maltese people, especially frontline health care workers and the economy,” they said.

The unions also called for greater efforts to promote more discipline, more information, and compliance with social distancing and other hygienic measures.