Government confirms Marlene Bonnici has been shifted back to Brussels ambassador

Musical chairs see former permanent representative to the EU, Daniel Azzopardi nominated to become Malta’s ambassador to Spain instead of Vanni Xuereb, who becomes ambassador to Germany

kurt_sansone
9 June 2020, 12:44pm
by Kurt Sansone
Marlene Bonnici has been re-appointed Malta's permanent representative in Brussels
Marlene Bonnici is back in the Brussels driving seat as Malta’s permanent representative to the EU, government has confirmed on Tuesday.

She will take the place of Daniel Azzopardi, who has been nominated for the role of Malta’s ambassador to Spain.

Bonnici already served in the role of envoy in Brussels between 2012 and 2018. Since then she was serving as Malta’s ambassador to Germany. She is one of Malta’s longest serving diplomats and a senior public servant, having also occupied the role of permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Bonnici’s place in Germany will now be taken up by Vanni Xuereb, who was Malta’s ambassador in Spain.

Government sources who spoke to MaltaToday on Monday said government was unsatisfied with Azzopardi’s performance. Azzopardi did not want to comment when contacted.

In its statement on Tuesday, the government played down the dissatisfaction, insisting it was “customary and a normal practice for ambassadors to be rotated, especially when there is a new administration”.

Government thanked all three ambassadors for their work and commitment.

