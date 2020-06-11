Five new cases of COVID-19, three recoveries

Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight on Thursday.

Malta also registered three new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 31.

The update was published on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page, ‘saħħa’.

Health authorities said that today’s new cases form part of a cluster consisting of 13 cases.

904 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 78,788.

Malta has now registered 640 total cases, with 600 recoveries.

Nine deaths from COVID-19 were recorded since the pandemic started.