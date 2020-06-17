Six new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Two more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 43. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 610 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 911 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 84,964 tests having been carried out so far on the island. The

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•06•2020

The Health Ministry said one of the cases reported formed part of a known cluster which has now reached 19 cases, while the other five were “sporadic,” and not linked to any known cluster or previously reported cases. Four of which were asymptomatic.

A legal notice issued on Monday evening said that as of 30 June, all COVID-19 restrictions related to public gatherings will be lifted.

The notice also stated that Malta would no longer be in a state of a health emergency.

