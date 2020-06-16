Restriction on public gatherings will be lifted from 30 June

As of 30 June, all COVID-19 restrictions related to public gatherings will be lifted, according to a legal notice issued by the Health Ministry on Monday evening.

The notice also stated that Malta would no longer be in a state of a health emergency.

The legal notice removed any previous restrictions which were made regarding public gatherings, including the restriction which limited gathering to 75 people, as well as other restrictions which limited the organisation of activities.

The legal notice revoked the closing of schools, as from the 1 July for summer schools. As well as the opening of Malta International Airport.

The announcement was first made by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday, where he said the decision to lift the public health emergency stemmed from the country’s low number of active COVID-19 cases.

However, on Monday Health Minister Chris Fearne insisted that social distancing should be maintained at all times.

READ MORE: PM announces lifting of public health emergency