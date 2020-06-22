menu

Delia in urgent meeting with President George Vella over Montenegro scandal

Adrian Delia raises Montenegro 17 Black scandal with President George Vella

maltatoday
22 June 2020, 3:59pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Adrian Delia met George Vella in an urgent meeting on Monday morning (File photo)
Adrian Delia met George Vella in an urgent meeting on Monday morning (File photo)

Adrian Delia has expressed his concerns over the Montenegro scandal in an urgent meeting with President George Vella on Monday morning, the Nationalist Party said.

The Opposition leader is understood to have spoken of his preoccupation that Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Cabinet may have known about this scandal back in November 2019.

A joint investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last week revealed how Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from millions of euros from Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

Abela expressed disgust at the revelation and insisted the police should investigate all claims. The police later said in a statement that they had already been investigating the Montenegro sale.

But it has now emerged that Cabinet had been informed back in November by the police that in a bid to seek a presidential pardon, Fenech had said he was ready to uncover corruption linked to the Montenegro and Electrogas deals.

Delia, who is facing flak after claims in court that he had sought money from Fenech to block David Casa’s election bid, has accused the government of sullying Malta’s reputation.

The meeting with Vella took place at San Anton Palace.

More in National
Labour executive debating statute change to prevent MPs from replacing Chris Cardona
National

Labour executive debating statute change to prevent MPs from replacing Chris Cardona
Kurt Sansone
Roads minister did not tell agency to ignore Wied Qirda stop order
National

Roads minister did not tell agency to ignore Wied Qirda stop order
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Anti-corruption protest in Valletta calls for justice after Montenegro scandal
National

[WATCH] Anti-corruption protest in Valletta calls for justice after Montenegro scandal
Massimo Costa
Angelo Gafà gets parliament’s green light to become next police chief
National

Angelo Gafà gets parliament’s green light to become next police chief
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.