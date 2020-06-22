Delia in urgent meeting with President George Vella over Montenegro scandal

Adrian Delia has expressed his concerns over the Montenegro scandal in an urgent meeting with President George Vella on Monday morning, the Nationalist Party said.

The Opposition leader is understood to have spoken of his preoccupation that Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Cabinet may have known about this scandal back in November 2019.

A joint investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last week revealed how Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from millions of euros from Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

Abela expressed disgust at the revelation and insisted the police should investigate all claims. The police later said in a statement that they had already been investigating the Montenegro sale.

But it has now emerged that Cabinet had been informed back in November by the police that in a bid to seek a presidential pardon, Fenech had said he was ready to uncover corruption linked to the Montenegro and Electrogas deals.

Delia, who is facing flak after claims in court that he had sought money from Fenech to block David Casa’s election bid, has accused the government of sullying Malta’s reputation.

The meeting with Vella took place at San Anton Palace.