New commissioner forces change in headship at police unit fighting financial crime

The police’s economic crimes unit has a new head in a bid to inject fresh impetus in the fight against financial crime, the new police chief said.

Angelo Gafà, who formally became police commissioner today, announced the decision in a press conference at police headquarters in Floriana.

Assistant Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo has been tasked to take over the headship of the ECU, which has come under the spotlight for its failure to investigate and prosecute money laundering cases.

Mamo replaces Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla, who came under heavy criticism for what many believe was his reluctance to probe corruption allegations involving people in high places.

“Mamo is a lawyer and has expertise in the sector. This is part of a wider re-organisation because we need to give a clear indication that things are changing… I am conscious that the police force has a spotlight on it as regards money laundering investigations and this is why we need a change,” Gafà said.

He said the change did not reflect any wrongdoing on Abdilla’s part. “There has been criticism levelled towards Ian Abdilla and doubts have been sown in people’s heads, which is why we have to eliminate those doubts through this change. If I become aware of any wrongdoings by Abdilla, he will be investigated like anyone else, but today I am not aware of wrongdoing,” Gafà said.

He pledged that every case of corruption will be investigated and the police will not wait for someone to instruct it to do so.

“We have an obligation to investigate of our own accord and that is what we will be doing,” he insisted.

Asked about allegations involving people in politics, Gafà insisted that he was not one to look at faces. "Names do not impress me," he said.

"Anybody who could be involved in wrongdoing, whoever it may be, will be investigated and if we have proof to prosecute, we will do so," Gafà said.

Dedicated domestic violence unit

Gafà said that a dedicated domestic violence unit within this police force would be being set up in the comings weeks. "The selection process for this is already underway to see which officers in the corps would be the best fit for the unit," he said, highlighting that the creation of such a wing was one of the GRECO report's recommendations.

A specialised unit to tackle hate crime would also be launched, he said. "Hate crimes often take place online, so we need a centralised unit to focus on this."

Extending community policing

Gafà said he also aimed to extend community policing. "Community policing means we will have more police on the roads engaging and communicating with the public. This, in turn, which mean the public will become more comfortable to come forward with information [on crime]."

The priority, he said, would be crime prevention. "The police are only part of a larger chain of services for the citizen, and of a framework which provides for a safer community."

He went on to underline the need for the police to make better use of technology. "It is clear the public are increasingly going online, so we must facilitate online services. If COVID-19 didn't have any benefits, it at least showed us how keen the public are to be able to file police reports online."

Gafà added that a number of types of crimes had been identified for which it would be possible for the public to file reports online rather than go to a police station in person.