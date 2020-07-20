menu

Steward Health Care adds 10 more ventilators to Gozo hospital

Steward Health Care has invested €6 million to equip Gozo General Hospital with 25 ventilators

maltatoday
20 July 2020, 5:05pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Steward Health Care has added another 10 high-end ventilators to Gozo General Hospital as part of a €6 million investment related to COVID-19.

The new machines bring the total number of ventilators at the Gozo hospital to 25.

Steward said it sourced its ventilators from General Electric and Philips.

“Gozo General Hospital now owns 25 ventilators in order to remain vigilant, despite hospital activities gradually going back to normal,” Nadine Delicata, executive director and president of Steward Health Care Malta, said.

The hospital is also equipped with 145 beds and an emergency department fitted with negative pressure systems to ensure the safety of both patients and staff, should the number of COVID-19 cases start to increase in the coming months.

