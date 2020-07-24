menu

Six new COVID-19 cases overnight from Radisson hotel weekend party

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, all linked to Radisson Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 party held over the weekend

laura_calleja
24 July 2020, 12:43pm
by Laura Calleja
The party was held over the weekend, between 18 and 19 July (Photo: G7 events/Facebook)
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said today’s new cases formed part of a cluster related to yesterday’s case; four of which tested positive this morning.

On Thursday young people who attended a weekend-long party at a St Julian’s hotel were encouraged to get tested for coronavirus after a partygoer tested positive on Wednesday.

The public health response team established that one of the activities attended by the patient was the Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 event held at the Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s between the 18 and 19 July.

No new patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 12. Seven of these cases are related to the party. 

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 665 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 931 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 117,840 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

