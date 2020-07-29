menu

Association of Physicians joins MAM in call for ban on mass events

Association of Physicians joins other medical bodies in calling for a ban on mass events following surge in COVID-19 cases

kurt_sansone
29 July 2020, 10:43am
by Kurt Sansone
The Association of Physicians warns that a drastic increase in coronavirus cases would have 'profound economic and social effects'
The Association of Physicians warns that a drastic increase in coronavirus cases would have 'profound economic and social effects'

The Association of Physicians has joined the doctors’ union in calling for a ban on mass events where social distancing cannot be practised.

The association expressed regret over the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which it said were attributable to mass events.

“The greed of a few has put the nation's health at risk. This state of affairs is threatening to nullify the immense sacrifices made by health care professionals and indeed the whole nation in trying to minimise the ill-effects of the pandemic,” the association said.

It warned that a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases would have “profound economic and social effects” apart from endangering public health.

The association supported the call made by the Medical Association of Malta and other healthcare associations to ban mass events where social distancing cannot be practised or cannot be adequately policed. It also called for a restriction on travel to and from high-risk countries.

READ ALSO: Mass parties and band marches are a ‘bad idea’, Alfred Sant warns

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Hamrun’s rival band clubs agree to cancel popular festa march over COVID-19 fears
National

Hamrun’s rival band clubs agree to cancel popular festa march over COVID-19 fears
Kurt Sansone
Robert Arrigo files police report, alleging PN MP’s hostile takeover bid of media
National

Robert Arrigo files police report, alleging PN MP’s hostile takeover bid of media
Paul Cocks
12 new COVID-19 cases, five linked to Santa Venera feast
National

12 new COVID-19 cases, five linked to Santa Venera feast
Kurt Sansone
Parties, band marches are being cancelled amid COVID-19 scare
National

Parties, band marches are being cancelled amid COVID-19 scare
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.