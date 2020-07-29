Association of Physicians joins MAM in call for ban on mass events

The Association of Physicians has joined the doctors’ union in calling for a ban on mass events where social distancing cannot be practised.

The association expressed regret over the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which it said were attributable to mass events.

“The greed of a few has put the nation's health at risk. This state of affairs is threatening to nullify the immense sacrifices made by health care professionals and indeed the whole nation in trying to minimise the ill-effects of the pandemic,” the association said.

It warned that a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases would have “profound economic and social effects” apart from endangering public health.

The association supported the call made by the Medical Association of Malta and other healthcare associations to ban mass events where social distancing cannot be practised or cannot be adequately policed. It also called for a restriction on travel to and from high-risk countries.

