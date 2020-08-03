The Mall in Floriana getting €4.2 million facelift

New paving at the Mall in Floriana will enable the visually impaired to navigate with ease as the garden undergoes a €4.2 million restoration.

The project carried out by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Committee includes 7,500sq.m of new paving, the upgrading of the space in front of the Examinations Department, new handrails around monuments, restoration of the boundary wall, arches, monuments and the boundary wall railing and rebuilding of the fountain. A new lighting system inside and outside the garden will be included.

Floriana mayor, Davina Sammut Hili said she was satisfied with the work being carried out, especially on the paving, which had been the subject of many complaints by elderly residents.

She visited the ongoing works with Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who said that he will continue to give priority to other open spaces and the county’s heritage.

GHCR chair Anthony Agius Decelis encouraged people to take care of the Maglio Gardens and stop any kind of vandalism that will ruin it.