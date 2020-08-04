16 migrants who disembarked on Monday test positive for coronavirus

A group of 16 migrants from the 71 who were brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the number of recently arrived migrants who have tested positive to 104.

The ministry said that as per standard procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested.

The migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up.

The 16 migrants are in addition to the 16 cases of coronavirus recorded overnight on Tuesday by the health authorities.

This brings the total number of active cases in Malta to 231.

READ ALSO: 71 rescued migrants brought ashore by Armed Forces of Malta