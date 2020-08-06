Roberta Metsola withdraws from PN leadership race, rebel MPs backing Bernard Grech

Roberta Metsola has publicly declared that she will not be contesting the Nationalist Party leadership race.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the PN MEP said throwing her name in the hat would mean a drawn out leadership contest that was damaging to the party at this juncture.

"These have been days of soul searching, tough discussions and difficult negotiations. There is consensus that there needs to be one candidate going forward - our Party will simply not survive another drawn out destructive leadership contest. It is clear to me that with the way things have progressed my candidature will force a long-drawn out process that will damage not heal. Leadership is also about doing the right thing even when it is hard and I’ve taken the hard decision to not be a candidate at this time," Metsola said.

Her withdrawal from the race paves the way for Bernard Grech to be the unity candidate behind who rebel MPs will coalesce. Intensive talks have been happening over the past few days between rebel MPs, party functionaries and potential candidates.

Sources close to the talks have told MaltaToday that Grech's name has constantly cropped up in conversations between MPs and their Nationalist constituents, suggesting groundswell support for the lawyer.

He is likely to be the only candidate to contest against incumbent Adrian Delia.

However, it remains unclear whether Therese Comodini Cachia and Mark Anthony Sammut will also be pulling out of the race. According to sources who spoke to sister publication Business Today said that until yesterday afternoon Comodini Cachia had indicated to close friends her intention to contest the leadership.