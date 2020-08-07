Resignation on the cards for Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti

Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti has submitted his resignation from the national airline, sources have told MaltaToday.

Chetcuti told close associates in the airline he was resigning due to personal reasons.

He will leave at the height of a crisis for the airline as it struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and a long drawn-out feud with pilots union ALPA, after Air Malta made 69 pilots redundant when talks with the union failed over pay cuts.

The move comes after a protracted stand-off between the airline’s management and pilots after the latter refused to accept a social wage of €1,200 per month in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The union had been insisting on an early retirement scheme worth €73 million, that would see an average payout of €700,000 to every pilot. The government has said the union’s demands were unreasonable given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.

Chetcuti took a 70 per cent pay cut and gave up all perks in line with the airline’s drastic cost cutting measures aimed at survival after the COVID-19 outbreak. The former pilot’s pay has not been disclosed but aviation sources put the figure at well over €240,000.

Chetcuti was appointed AIr Malta CEO in September 2018, replacing acting CEO Joseph Galea who was appointed in 2016.

Chetcuti joined Emirates in 1994 and was promoted to Captain in 1999, where his career path saw him progress through various managerial roles within the company. He was a captain during Emirates’ inaugural A380 flight from Dubai to New York in August 2008.

He left Emirates in 2016 to join Qatar Airways initially as a consultant on organizational and operational aspects of the Flight Training Department. Subsequently he was appointed as Vice President Flight Training and Head of the Approved Training Organization, managing more than 4,000 pilots as the Nominated Person for Flight Training.