Mark Anthony Sammut withdraws from PN leadership race

Former PN executive president Mark Anthony Sammut has publicly declared that he will not be contesting the Nationalist Party leadership race.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Sammut said he came to the conclusion that running for party leader was not the only contribution he could make to help the PN achieve the goals that the country expected of it.

Sammut's statement follows those - less than 24 hours before - by Therese Comodini Cachia and Roberta Metsola, who also announced they would not be contesting in the leadership race, despite all three having been touted as possible contenders.

Their decision seems to pave the way for Bernard Grech to take on Adrian Delia alone in the leadership contest, after days of negotiations with rebel PN MPs who appear to have insisted on having only one candidate face Delia.

F'dawn il-ġranet ħafna minnkom ikkuntattjawni u ħeġġewni biex nikkontesta l-elezzjoni għal Kap ġdid tal-Partit... Posted by Mark Anthony Sammut on Friday, August 7, 2020

Sammut thanked those who reached out and urged him to contest in the election.

“You have offered me your help so that together we can make this Party the place where we dream and build our bright future. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your encouragement and trust.”

Sammut highlighted that the PN was currently going through a difficult period; but one that offered a unique opportunity to unite, strengthen, renew, and above all be an effective alternative, credible and organized Opposition.

“Politics for me is a call to serve. It was never a matter of ambition. I have always served and always willing to serve where I believe he is of the greatest good. Even when I made the tough decision to step down as President of the Executive, I believed that this was the only way I had left to get the message that a radical change in the Party was needed,” he said.