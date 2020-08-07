menu

Bernard Grech applies to contest PN leadership

Lawyer Bernard Grech formally indicates his interest to contest the Nationalist Party's leadership and lays down his vision for an inclusive party in a lengthy Facebook post 

kurt_sansone
7 August 2020, 12:56pm
by Kurt Sansone
Bernard Grech will be contesting Adrian Delia for the post of PN leader
Bernard Grech has formally indicated his interest to contest the Nationalist Party's leadership after prospective candidates agreed to pull out of the race and he will now face Adrian Delia.

Grech, a lawyer, announced his candidature in a very lengthy Facebook post on Friday in which he laid out his vision for the party and the country.

Grech, who has had no prior involvement in the PN, was only recently roped in by Delia to serve on one of the policy clusters set up to draw up proposals for the electoral manifesto.

In his wordy statement, Grech put emphasis on various issues of concern other than corruption and the rule of law. "One has to understand that in the reality we are living in, we cannot sspeak about noble issues such as justice, the rule of law and against corruption, if many people are on the verge of poverty, are without a job, or are suffering hunger," Grech said.

He went on to mention his priorities for the economy, education, the environment, youth, Malta's relations within the EU, NGOs, civil society and the fight against corruption.

If no other candidate shows an interest to contest the leadership, the run-off will head directly to a members' vote.

Prospective candidates have until Monday to respond to a call for expression of interest issued by the PN electoral commission.

Candidates who indicate an interest will have to undergo a due diligence before they are formally allowed to file their candidature.

