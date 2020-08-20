Tourism Minister shuns calls for resignation, insists COVID-19 decisions are 'collective'

Julia Farrugia Portelli shunned calls for her resignation and insisted that decisions to reopen the economy were taken by the same team that led the initial fight against COVID-19.

“The WHO said that the way Malta fought COVID-19 in the first four months was exemplary for the rest of the world – this same successful team is the same team of people taking decisions right now,” the Tourism Minister said in an interview with Times of Malta.

Farrugia Portelli came under fire after the number of infections increased and government took its time to clamp down on mass events and introduce some form of controls on incoming tourists. Doctors have blamed the government of giving in to pressure from the tourism lobby to reopen the economy at a fast pace.

But the minister was unfazed by the criticism directed towards her, insisting that by the same yardstick, ministers across the world should resign.

“In my capacity as tourism minister I need to ensure the country moves forward in its fight against COVID-19 and protect the livelihood of thousands of people who depend on tourism. If you ask me whether I should resign because of the spike in cases, I ask: should all tourism, health and prime ministers across the world resign?”

She said four international dance festivals that were going to be held in Malta were deemed “low risk” according to World Health Organisation guidelines, which is why the Malta Tourism Authority decided to provide marketing support.

The festivals were eventually cancelled on the back of public outcry after the initial surge in positive cases was traced back to a hotel party and the Santa Venera feast.

Farrugia Portelli said the four events would have seen partygoers present a certificate showing they were free of COVID-19, and would have had an electronic ID so that they could be traced.

“Despite the fact that these events were up until last week still allowed and would have injected €25 million into the economy, we decided to cancel the events… That is a collective decision we took following the furore about parties,” she said, adding it would still not have been possible for them to be held because of new regulations.

“The Tourism Minister does not wake up in the morning and take decisions. Decisions are exclusively signed by three people [Charmaine Gauci, Chris Fearne and Robert Abela]. The Tourism Ministry works within the limit of the law,” she said.