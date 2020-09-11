Yorgen Fenech's wife visited Lija doctor, not minister, say lawyers

Updated at 6:00 pm with Fenech lawyers' statment

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have said that the accused’s wife was visiting a medical professional when pictured in Lija last February.

On Friday afternoon, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi claimed Fenech’s wife, Marlene Fenech, visited Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’s private residence in Lija.

In a Facebook post, Azzopardi posted a picture of a dark grey Range Rover parked near the Lija church. The photo was allegedly taken on 25 February and the car was parked in the spot between 7:30am and 8:27am.

Azzopardi claimed that the woman driving the car, Marlene Fenech, walked a few metres to the house of the Justice Minister. The PN MP said the alleged visit took place at a time when certain developments were happening in Malta and France.

Zammit Lewis has denied the claim outright.

In a statement, Fenech’s lawyers said: “Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi should know better than to use personal attacks aimed at Yorgen Fenech’s family to advance his own political agenda. It is deplorable that a Member of Parliament uses an appointment with a medical professional to make personal attacks and score cheap political points.”

The defence team also called on the presumption of innocence to be protected, so that a “fair trial is safeguarded”.

Azzopardi’s declaration was also called an outright lie and invasion of privacy by the lawyers.

Earlier, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis described the claims “madness and fantasy”.

“I categorically deny this before God and the court," Zammit Lewis said, adding that he will be considering what further action he could take against Azzopardi.

The minister also told MaltaToday that his house is some five blocks away from the Lija square.

In an official statement, the justice ministry later denied all allegations made by the PN MP.

“The claim is false and can be added to Azzopardi’s long list of unfounded allegations,” the ministry said.

“No systematic attack on the minister’s personality and character will distract him from carrying out his duties,” the ministry stated.

Azzopardi’s reference to developments in France relates to any investigation started on the 12 February by the French authorities into Fenech’s assets in that country.

The preliminary investigation was opened by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office and had to determine whether Fenech’s French activities were used to bribe foreign public officials, finance corruption in Malta and the execution of Caruana Galizia.

Fenech is accused of masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia. He was arrested in November last year and has remained in custody ever since.

Zammit Lewis was made justice minister by Prime Minister Robert Abela in January.

