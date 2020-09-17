Malta Chamber calls for heightened restrictions following spike in coronavirus cases

The Malta Chamber has called for the introduction of more measures to curb the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“It is evident that renewed discipline is required amongst certain cohorts of the population as other countries have also experienced. For this reason, the Chamber is calling for a concerted approach made by all enforcement agencies in order to step up appropriate enforcement measures,” the chamber said.

Calling for an urgent meeting of social partners, the chamber said the country’s “dire situation” needs to be discussed and for a discussion to be made a national priority.

On Wednesday, 106 COVID-19 cases were recorded, with an increase in elderly home clusters being registered.

This was the highest-ever figure of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

“The proposed restrictions may include amongst others, the reduction of size of public gatherings, wearing of masks at all times outside of homes and active encouragement of remote working wherever possible,” the chamber suggested.

It also proposed the temporary closure of leisure establishments and communal places.

On education, the chamber said parents’ growing concerns are understandable, given the country’s current standing during the pandemic.

“We must work in the short term to make sure that the infection rate is brought once again under control. This would also provide schools with much needed additional time to better prepare themselves for their students’ intake,” it said.

Targeted measures and urgent support are also overdue in care homes for the elderly, according to the chamber.

“They too are facing extremely trying times,” the chamber said.

On Thursday morning government announced new regulation in elderly homes aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, including more testing and the quarantining of new residents.

“There is a very real threat out there which must be taken seriously. This is threatening the breakdown of society. We must work together in order to safeguard all that we have achieved together,” the chamber concluded.