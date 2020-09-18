menu

COVID-19 app warns users of contact with positive case

Health ministry launches contact tracing app allowing people to be notified when they’ve been in close proximity to a positive case

nicole_meilak
18 September 2020, 10:49am
by Nicole Meilak
Health minister Chris Fearne shows off the new COVID-19 app
Health minister Chris Fearne shows off the new COVID-19 app
COVID-19 Exposure Notification Application

COVID-19 Exposure Notification Application

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 17, 2020

A COVID-19 Alert Malta App has been launched, allowing people to be notified when they've been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Developed by the Ministry for Health, MITA and the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, this app will allow those who have downloaded it to be notified electronically and anonymously if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The app records proximity events to determine whether someone is at-risk of contracting the virus.

A proximity event is recorded when a person is in close distance with another app user. If one of the users is identified as a positive case of COVID-19, those who were within close proximity of the case will be alerted through the app.

During the press conference, Chris Fearne and Clayton Bartolo reassured the app is both privacy preserving and GDPR compliant.

“It makes no use of location services or GPS tracking, relying solely on Bluetooth to detect proximity effects,” they said.

Fearne emphasized that the app cannot replace traditional contact tracing.

"Just because you haven't received a notification it doesn’t mean you haven't come into contact with a positive case. You will be notified only if the person you met also has the app," he explained.

The app will be available in English and Maltese, and can be downloaded on iPhone and Android devices.

There will be no legal obligation for people to download the app.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
49-year-old arrested after police find stolen vehicles at his Mtahleb farm
National

49-year-old arrested after police find stolen vehicles at his Mtahleb farm
Karl Azzopardi
Council of Europe rapporteur accuses Abela of political interference after berating Caruana Galizia public inquiry
National

Council of Europe rapporteur accuses Abela of political interference after berating Caruana Galizia public inquiry
Kurt Sansone
Honda issues recall of vehicles manufactured between 2002-2015
National

Honda issues recall of vehicles manufactured between 2002-2015
Karl Azzopardi
Church schools concerned over spike in COVID-19 cases
National

Church schools concerned over spike in COVID-19 cases
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.