49-year-old arrested after police find stolen vehicles at his Mtahleb farm

A 49-year-old man is in police custody in connection with a Qormi theft carried out on Thursday morning.

Police said that around 10:00 am they were informed that during the night between Wednesday and Thursday excavation machinery was stolen from a construction site in Triq L-Erba’ Qaddisin.

Preliminary investigations showed that the machinery might be in a Mtahleb farm in the limits of Rabat.

Following a tip-off, district police assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit went on site and found the 49-year-old.

After a search was carried out on the Rabat farm, police found a number of other vehicles which had been reported missing between March and July of this year.

A number of the vehicles were found dismantled.

The man was arrested onsite and taken to the Floriana lockup.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations remain ongoing.