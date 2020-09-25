Updated | Third death from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Updated at 7:15 pm with third death of the day

A 94-year-old woman is the third victim of COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Health ministry announced.

She follows the death of a 78-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man reported earlier on Friday.

The total number of deaths now stands at 30.

The 94-year-old woman tested positive today, with the health ministry pointing out that she had tested negative on the 9 and 14 September.

The 78-year-old first tested positive on 11 August, but then tested negative on both 28 August and 9 September.

Yesterday the 78-year-old was admitted into the Mater Dei emergency room from Mount Carmel hospital. She underwent a swab test upon arrival, which resulted positive. She died in the emergency room.

The woman had underlying health conditions.

Contact-tracing measures are being carried out at Mount Carmel, with swab tests being carried out on those who came in close contact with the woman.

Today’s second case involved a man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 5 September. He was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 7 September and was transferred to St Thomas Hospital on the 19 September.

The man was again transferred to Mater Dei two days ago and died yesterday.

The man had underlying health conditions, the ministry said.

The health ministry again urges people to follow all health guidelines, including the frequent washing of hands and use of face masks.

These deaths follow two COVID-19 related deaths registered yesterday.