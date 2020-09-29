menu

Woman tests positive for COVID-19 after death

Malta has recorded it's 34th COVID-19 victim

nicole_meilak
29 September 2020, 12:27pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta's 34th COVID-19 victim is a 79-year-old woman who tested positive only after her death. 

The woman tested negative on the 26th September as part of routine testing being carried out in elderly homes. 

The woman passed away yesterday, but a swab test that took place after her death confirmed that she was positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death.

Health authorities say she was also suffering from underlying health conditions.

While expressing their condolences, authorities further urge people to follow all health guidelines.

 

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
