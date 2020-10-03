Updated | Over 18,000 vote in PN leadership contest, turnout at 85%

A total of 18,378 PN members cast their vote in the election for a leader of the party between Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia.

At 86.06%, the turnout was far better than the last election in 2017 when Delia was elected, with a turnout of 76.2%.

Highest turnouts were in Swieqi (89.04%), Ta’ Xbiex (87.98%), and Gozo (87.84%). Lowest turnouts were in Zurrieq (81.88%), Valletta (82.91%), and Luqa (82.11%).

Both Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech have cast their votes on Friday morning.

Both candidates voted in their respective home towns: Delia in Siggiewi and Grech at the Naxxar PN club.

Ballots closed at 4pm in Malta and 2pm in Gozo. After that, ballot boxes were taken to the PN headquarters in Pietà for counting. Official results are expected to be announced at around 11pm on Saturday night.

Delia and Grech had both promised to unite the party in a three-week campaign, after being approved by the party’s due diligence commission. 76% of the Nationalist party’s 21,499 paid-up members eligible to vote in the leadership election had cast their ballots by Friday.