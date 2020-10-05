€1m raised to set up music school for children with different abilities

The Malta Trust Foundation has received close to €1 million from its international partners and 15 Maltese entrepreneurs to set up a music school for children with different abilities.

In a statement the foundation said that Villa Bianca School of Performing Arts in Santa Venera will start receiving its first students early next year, realising a longstanding dream of the Down Syndrome Association.

This school is expected to fill the existing lacuna and help children with different abilities develop through the universal language of music.

“The realisation of this school fills me with happiness, as I have witnessed first-hand the power that music has on children with different abilities. It is only thanks to the commitment of the private sector who have shared our vision and contributed to make this happen,” Malta Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said.

In all, the Malta Trust Foundation’s international partners contributed €600,000 for five years, while 15 local business entities committed €360,000 over three years.

The foundation said that it is estimated that €220,000 a year will be needed to keep the school running, so Preca has encouraged more business entities and individuals to come forward and support this cause.

"The school will focus on providing high-quality music education for all pupils with different abilities, from children with Down Syndrome to those on the autism spectrum and children who are visually impaired. It is geared to help develop and nurture these children’s skills — social and communication skills, as well as movement — through music,” the foundation said.

The school will also be will be training and employing specialised music teachers, and drawing on the expertise of visiting music professionals to help children express themselves through music.