134 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

Malta has registered 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 40 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,543

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•10•2020

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 36 were family members of previously known cases, six were contacts of positive work colleagues, 10 were direct contacts with other positive cases, six were from social gatherings with other positive cases, three were imported and two were from the Paceville cluster.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a 72-year-old woman became Malta's 46th COVID-19 victim.

2,690 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 303,016 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 4,871 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 46 deaths.