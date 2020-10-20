menu

72-year-old woman is Malta's 46th COVID-19 victim

Health ministry announces Malta’s 46th COVID-19 related death

laura_calleja
20 October 2020, 9:51am
by Laura Calleja

A 72-year-old woman is Malta’s 46th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. 

The woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 13 October, and tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 October. She continued to be treated at the hospital until she passed away this morning.

Health authorities said she had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

Over the last week Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the island registered 109 new cases

So far, 46 people have died from the virus.  

