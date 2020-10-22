Government wants to hide the truth on Electrogas deal – Bernard Grech

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has said that government wants to hide the truth on the Electorgas deal, after voting against a motion which called for the setting up of an inquiry board to investigate the deal.

The opposition had filed a motion in parliament to enact a board which would investigate the deal, but this was voted down on Thursday.

Grech said that the government ministers who testified in the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia found it easy to shift the blame on others when the truth started emerging.

“The PN offered a chance for those on the good side to shed the truth, but this was ignored,” he said.

He went on to say that the PM now has no excuses in saying that nothing happened under his tenure as leader of the country.

“With his decision Abela will be complicit in the deal the Auditor General himself said was riddled with irregularities,” Grech said.

The opposition leader said that thanks to this corrupt deal, and the Labour government’s instance on hiding the truth, people will continue to be robbed €91 million yearly, which could in turn have been translated into lower water and electricity bills.