Urgent appeal for O Negative blood with only three bags remaining

Health authorities have issued an urgent appeal for the donation of O negative blood.
In a post on the health ministry’s Facebook page, authorities said that the urgent need for donations come after a substantial amount of O negative blood was used on a particular patient.
Only three bags of the blood type are left in stock.
“Immediate action is needed,” the statement read
For more details one can contact the National Blood Transfusion Service, or visit their Facebook page.
