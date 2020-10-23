menu

Urgent appeal for O Negative blood with only three bags remaining

Health authorities issue urgent appeal for O Negative blood

karl_azzopardi
23 October 2020, 2:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Health authorities have issued an urgent appeal for the donation of O negative blood.

In a post on the health ministry’s Facebook page, authorities said that the urgent need for donations come after a substantial amount of O negative blood was used on a particular patient.

Only three bags of the blood type are left in stock.

“Immediate action is needed,” the statement read

For more details one can contact the National Blood Transfusion Service, or visit their Facebook page.

🇲🇹 Għandu kemm intuża ammont sostantanzjali ta' demm O negative fuq pazjent partikolari u riserva ta' dan it-tip ta'...

Posted by saħħa on Friday, October 23, 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Urgent appeal for O Negative blood with only three bags remaining
National

Urgent appeal for O Negative blood with only three bags remaining
Karl Azzopardi
Repubblika calls out
National

Repubblika calls out "far-right" government policy amid anti-racism consultation
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] COVID-19: 121 new cases, 12 patients treated in ITU
National

[WATCH] COVID-19: 121 new cases, 12 patients treated in ITU
Karl Azzopardi
Abela flouts face-mask rules in journalists’ press conference
National

Abela flouts face-mask rules in journalists’ press conference
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.