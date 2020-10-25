Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech appointed cardinal by Pope
The former bishop is among the 13 cardinals nominated by the Pope
Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech has been named as a new cardinal by Pope Francis, making him the first Gozitan to attain cardinalship.
Nifirħu u nitolbu għall-E.T. Mons @GrechMario pic.twitter.com/mEkQmirW67— Archdiocese of Malta (@Archdiocese_MT) October 25, 2020
Grech was appointed as the head of the diocese of Gozo in 2005, and was further appointed as the pro-secretary general of the Synod of Bishops in October of last year.
He was then appointed as the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops last September, and will be raised to the rank of cardinal on 28 November.
He is the third Maltese national to be appointed a cardinal. He follows Propsero Grech, who passed away last December, and Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, who was made a cardinal in the 1800s.