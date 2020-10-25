menu

Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech appointed cardinal by Pope

The former bishop is among the 13 cardinals nominated by the Pope

nicole_meilak
25 October 2020, 1:46pm
by Nicole Meilak
Mario Grech will be the first Gozitan cardinal
Mario Grech will be the first Gozitan cardinal

Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech has been named as a new cardinal by Pope Francis, making him the first Gozitan to attain cardinalship. 

Grech was appointed as the head of the diocese of Gozo in 2005, and was further appointed as the pro-secretary general of the Synod of Bishops in October of last year. 

He was then appointed as the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops last September, and will be raised to the rank of cardinal on 28 November.

He is the third Maltese national to be appointed a cardinal. He follows Propsero Grech, who passed away last December, and Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, who was made a cardinal in the 1800s.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
75-year-old is second COVID-19 victim today, death toll at 52
National

75-year-old is second COVID-19 victim today, death toll at 52
Nicole Meilak
Labour created an economy based on construction and consumption alone - Bernard Grech
National

Labour created an economy based on construction and consumption alone - Bernard Grech
Nicole Meilak
Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech appointed cardinal by Pope
National

Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech appointed cardinal by Pope
Nicole Meilak
Abela condemns beach crowding in St Julian's, reiterates that situation is 'under control'
National

Abela condemns beach crowding in St Julian's, reiterates that situation is 'under control'
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.