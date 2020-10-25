Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech appointed cardinal by Pope

Former Gozo bishop Mario Grech has been named as a new cardinal by Pope Francis, making him the first Gozitan to attain cardinalship.

Grech was appointed as the head of the diocese of Gozo in 2005, and was further appointed as the pro-secretary general of the Synod of Bishops in October of last year.

He was then appointed as the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops last September, and will be raised to the rank of cardinal on 28 November.

He is the third Maltese national to be appointed a cardinal. He follows Propsero Grech, who passed away last December, and Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, who was made a cardinal in the 1800s.