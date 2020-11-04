Traffic accidents down but four motorcyclists died in summer

Traffic accidents in the first nine months declined by 27% over the same period last year, figures out today show.

Between January and September, the National Statistics Office reported 8,779 traffic accidents, down from 11,988 in the same period in 2019.

The number of people suffering injuries as a result of traffic accidents dropped to 739 from 1,016 until September.

Accidents in third quarter

Numbers for the third quarter show that between July and September the roads claimed the lives of four people – all motorcycle drivers – one more than last year. The fatalities involved one person aged between 26 and 40 and three people aged between 41 and 59.

The largest number of road traffic casualties involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles and goods-carrying vehicles.

Cyclists hit in traffic accidents amounted to 11, of which two suffered grievous injuries.

The highest number of road traffic casualties occurred on Wednesday and Friday, while the highest number of road traffic accidents occurred on Fridays with 513 cases or 16%.