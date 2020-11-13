menu

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported today

Another two died earlier today, with a total of five deaths in 24 hours

nicole_meilak
13 November 2020, 9:01pm
by Nicole Meilak

Health authorities have announced that three people have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case is an 84-year-old man who tested positive on 29 October and died earlier today at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility. 

An 82-year-old was the second victim, having tested positive on 14 October. He died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third victim was a 46-year-old man who tested positive on 10 October and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital. This victim is believed to have been Qormi mayor Renald Falzon, the youngest COVID-19 victim.

READ ALSO: Qormi mayor becomes youngest COVID-19 victim

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and continue to appeal to the public to follow all health guidelines.

