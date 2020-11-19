140 new cases of coronavirus as active cases reach 2,155

140 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 2,155, after 117 new recoveries were registered.

The total number of recoveries stand at 6,301.

3,093 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 395,136.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started stands at 8,560.

Deaths total 104.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, 22 were family members of previously known cases, 18 were contacts of positive work colleagues and 14 were from direct contacts with other positive cases.