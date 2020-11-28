COVID-19: 108 new cases, 121 recoveries

Health authorities registered 108 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, following 2,870 swab tests.

For the second consecutive day, the number of recoveries registered outnumbered the number of new cases found.

121 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday, authorities said.

Malta has identified 9,609 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 132 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7418 have recovered.

Active cases stood at 2,059 as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

Malta ranks 22nd across the EU for new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 19th for deaths per 100,000 over that same timeframe.

The new cases include 32 were family members of previously known cases, three who were at social events with previously known cases, and two who were work colleagues of previously known cases