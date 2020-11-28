76-year-old is latest COVID-19 victim

A 76-year-old man has died with coronavirus, becoming the 133rd victim since the start of the pandemic in March.

The Health Ministry said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on 29 October and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry offered its condolences to the family and urged people to continue observing preventive measures.

On Saturday, Malta registered 108 new coronavirus cases and 121 recoveries. For the second consecutive day the number of recoveries surpassed new cases.

By Saturday noon, Malta had 2,059 active cases of COVID-19.