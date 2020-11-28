menu

76-year-old is latest COVID-19 victim

The number of coronavirus victims now stands at 133

kurt_sansone
28 November 2020, 9:36pm
by Kurt Sansone
The elderly man died at Mater Dei Hospital

A 76-year-old man has died with coronavirus, becoming the 133rd victim since the start of the pandemic in March.

The Health Ministry said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on 29 October and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry offered its condolences to the family and urged people to continue observing preventive measures.

On Saturday, Malta registered 108 new coronavirus cases and 121 recoveries. For the second consecutive day the number of recoveries surpassed new cases.

By Saturday noon, Malta had 2,059 active cases of COVID-19.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
