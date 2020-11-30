ADPD voices concern over Marsaskala water polo pitch development

The ADPD has voiced its disapproval on the development of a water polo pitch in Marsaskala.

“ADPD notes that although there is a need for sport facilities in localities, these should be built with the minimal environmental impact and on the least footprint possible,” a statement read.

The Planning Authority approved the waterpolo pitch, a clubhouse and a restaurant next to Triq is-Salini in Marsaskala.

The party said the proposed development “does not make sense” when there is already another pitch in the Zonqor area as well as the abandoned public pool that was sold by Government to the Sadeen speculators.

The new development, ADPD said, will result in building up part of the seabed, reduce coastal access to the public and potentially affect water quality in the nearby Maghluq wetland.

“Residential parking problems will also be exacerbated due to the location of the new pitch,” ADPD said.

It also said government should return Zonqor back to the public, including the former 'national pool' which should be refurbished in order to be used to train and develop aquatic sports in the locality and its surroundings.

Moviment Grafitti and several residents have already cited their disapproval, saying the development would involve extensive excavation of the seabed and dredging, limit the public’s access and enjoyment of the coast and create multiple inconveniences through the commercialisation of a residential area in Marsaskala.

