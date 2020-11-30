menu

369 people died from obesity in 2019

Information by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed 369 deaths were related to obesity last year 

karl_azzopardi
30 November 2020, 8:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi

In 2019, 369 people died from obesity, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said. 

Fearne was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, who asked for the number of deaths related to obesity in the last three years. 

The health minister only provided information related to 2019, with statistics on 2018 and 2017 not presented. 

He said estimates over the number of deaths related to obesity were carried out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

With 369 deaths, Fearne said that Malta’s per-capita average is still lower when compared to other countries. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
