369 people died from obesity in 2019

In 2019, 369 people died from obesity, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

Fearne was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, who asked for the number of deaths related to obesity in the last three years.

The health minister only provided information related to 2019, with statistics on 2018 and 2017 not presented.

He said estimates over the number of deaths related to obesity were carried out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

With 369 deaths, Fearne said that Malta’s per-capita average is still lower when compared to other countries.