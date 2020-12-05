Parties commemorate 34 years since Raymond Caruana's murder

Political parties PN and ADPD have marked the 34th anniversary of the assassination of Raymond Caruana.

Caruana was gunned down at a PN party club in Gudja on December 5, 1986. The murder remains unsolved.

Opposition PN leader Bernard Grech laid a wreath on Caruana's grave at the Gudja Cemetery this afternoon and attended a mass in his honour. He said that the murder remained a stain on Malta and urged both politicians and electorate to “promise every day that we will not allow anyone to make politics tribal and partisan. That is the only way to progress as a united people.”

ADPD's Chairperson also laid a wreath on Caruana's grave.



ADPD’s Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said: “It is important that we never forget the event we are commemorating today. A young man’s life was lost 34 years ago, because of a dark period of political tension and violence in our country. For a time, violence prevailed over reason.



Remembering Raymond Caruana today means denying violence not only in the political process but in other spheres of life. We should always keep in mind that dialogue and discussion must be and remain the cornerstone of the democratic process. Violence is a failure of the democratic process,” said Cacopardo. ”It must never be allowed to prevail."