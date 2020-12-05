menu

Parties commemorate 34 years since Raymond Caruana's murder

Caruana was gunned down by unknown assassins at a PN party club in Gudja on December 5, 1986. The murder remains unsolved.

matthew_agius
Last updated on 5 December 2020, 1:47pm
by Matthew Agius
ADPD officials placed the wreath on Caruana's grave this morning

Political parties PN and ADPD have marked the 34th anniversary of the assassination of Raymond Caruana.

Opposition PN leader Bernard Grech laid a wreath on Caruana's grave at the Gudja Cemetery this afternoon and attended a mass in his honour. He said that the murder remained a stain on Malta and urged both politicians and electorate to “promise every day that we will not allow anyone to make politics tribal and partisan. That is the only way to progress as a united people.”

ADPD's Chairperson also laid a wreath on Caruana's grave.

ADPD’s Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said: “It is important that we never forget the event we are commemorating today. A young man’s life was lost 34 years ago, because of a dark period of political tension and violence in our country. For a time, violence prevailed over reason.

Remembering Raymond Caruana today means denying violence not only in the political process but in other spheres of life. We should always keep in mind that dialogue and discussion must be and remain the cornerstone of the democratic process. Violence is a failure of the democratic process,” said Cacopardo. ”It must never be allowed to prevail."

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
