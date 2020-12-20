Abela continues appeal for speedy public inquiry conclusion

Robert Abela has reiterated his appeal for the public inquiry to be carried out with speed, emphasising that "we can't having the dragging of heels" throughout the inquiry process.

"The board should take its time to conclude its exercise, but the appeal for 'speditezza' (speed), for not dragging our heels unnecessarily, remains," he said.

Abela emphasised that the board should ensure that nothing is left behind in the inquiry, and in this sense the board should take its time to see that the inquiry is carried out efficiently without hurry - but this shouldn't compromise a timely conclusion.

"This process has left a major wound, most especially for the Caruana Galizia family, but this wound needs to start closing, and I'm determined to start doing this," he said

"This is why I don't want the dragging of heels. We all have the power to beging this process."

He explained that his comment on having the board keep to the time-frame set out in the terms of reference was not an attempt at intervention. "The inquiry is being led by three people, and they should see how it should be led - but I don't want a situation where once the report is out people try to attack the conclusions of the board," he said.

"I want the board to arrive at its own conclusions so that the government can evaluate the proposals," he said. "Whatever the outcome is, it will be a judge of how things have improved in the past year. Neither the inquiry nor the report will bother me, on the contrary I would like to see the conclusions."

He noted how his name has never been mentioned throughout the inquiry. "This is a certificate in and of itself," he said.

Abela further took aim at Bernard Grech for referring to the inquiry as a judicial process. "An inquiry led by two retired judges cannot be considered judicial," he commented.