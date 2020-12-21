Malta introduces 14-day mandatory quarantine for passengers from the UK

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will now be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, the health authorities said on Monday.

The decision will come into effect as of 22 December 2020.

Over the weekend, a growing number of countries within Europe have barred travel from the UK in a bid to block a new strain of COVID-19 which is sweeping across Southern England.

“The decision, which is temporary, is being monitored by the authorities, who are also participating in discussions with the EU on the situation,” the health authorities said.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have all announced restrictions on UK travel.