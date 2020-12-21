Air Malta flights between Malta and UK to remain operational with restrictions

Air Malta flights between Malta and the UK will remain operational but conditions apply given the travel restrictions that come into force from midnight, the company said.

The airline said that Maltese nationals and persons holding a valid residence permit in Malta will be allowed to travel to Malta from the UK.

Non-Maltese nationals and non-residence permit holders, who are travelling for essential reasons will have to obtain an authorisation from the Public Health Superintendent in Malta prior to boarding. They can apply for an authorisation by sending an email to [email protected]

The airline said all persons will be requested to present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

They will also be subject to testing on arrival and 14 days of mandatory quarantine, with a repeat PCR test required on day 5-7 of quarantine.

Travel to UK

Air Malta said that passengers travelling to the UK are required to self-isolate for 10 days upon entry into the country.

They may be released from quarantine, if a test taken in line with the Test-To-Release Scheme after five days is negative.

The health authorities said on Monday that as from midnight travel from the UK will be restricted to residents of Malta and all passengers will be subjected to mandatory 14 days of quarantine.

The decision came on the back of a new and more infectious strain of COVID-19 that has contributed to a spike in cases in southern England.

Air Malta said its call centre can be contacted on +356 21662211 for further information.