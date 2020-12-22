Feast of St Paul celebrations postponed to September 2021

The pilgrimage of St Paul has been postponed to 5 September 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the coordinators of the event announced on Tuesday.

A pontifical mass will take place on 10 February at 10am, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. It will be broadcast live on television. The music this year will be under the direction of the new Maestro di Cappella, Mro Hermann Farrugia Frantz.

“This decision is in like with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Archbishop’s Curia in response to the pandemic.”

Għaqda tal-Pawlini will be setting up and decorating the area around the church and will be organizing activities in the Lower Barracks on February 9, and Under the Bell on February 10 in the evening, with all measures, as requested by the Health Authorities.

The Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette will accompany events that form part of the programme.