menu

[WATCH] Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Nurse working at Mater Dei Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit receives first vaccine against the coronavirus

karl_azzopardi
27 December 2020, 9:15am
by Karl Azzopardi
Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech
Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech
Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Rachel Grech, a nurse working at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, was the first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Other staff working in Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward, ITU, IDU and wards caring for COVID-19 patients will also be receiving the vaccine today.

On Saturday, the country welcomed the importation of 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, as part of a European wide roll-out following the European Medicine’s Authority’s approval last week.

Workers at Mount Carmel Hospital, Boffa Hospital, the Good Samaritan Hospital will start being vaccinated on 30 December.

Workers and patients at St Vincent de Paule Hospital will be vaccinated between the 1 and 6 January.

On the 7 January, letters on the vaccination of elderly people over the age of 85 will be sent by the health ministry.

The IDU nurse receiving the first vaccine on Sunday was flanked by Prime Minister Robert Abela and health minister Chris Fearne.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Malta, Abela heralds ‘return to normality’

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Police told they need PM’s go-ahead to unlock tax chief’s government phone
National

Police told they need PM’s go-ahead to unlock tax chief’s government phone
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19
National

[WATCH] Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Three patients die, 129 new cases
National

COVID-19: Three patients die, 129 new cases
MP’s call to verify offshore allegations after Lands CEO James Piscopo resigns
National

MP’s call to verify offshore allegations after Lands CEO James Piscopo resigns
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.