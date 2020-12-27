[WATCH] Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Mater Dei nurse is first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Rachel Grech, a nurse working at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, was the first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Other staff working in Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward, ITU, IDU and wards caring for COVID-19 patients will also be receiving the vaccine today.

On Saturday, the country welcomed the importation of 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, as part of a European wide roll-out following the European Medicine’s Authority’s approval last week.

Workers at Mount Carmel Hospital, Boffa Hospital, the Good Samaritan Hospital will start being vaccinated on 30 December.

Workers and patients at St Vincent de Paule Hospital will be vaccinated between the 1 and 6 January.

On the 7 January, letters on the vaccination of elderly people over the age of 85 will be sent by the health ministry.

The IDU nurse receiving the first vaccine on Sunday was flanked by Prime Minister Robert Abela and health minister Chris Fearne.

