Government removes clause permitting minister not to publish names of golden passport buyers

A clause permitting the home affairs minister from publishing the names of passport-buyers in exceptional circumstances has been removed, the government said.

A legal notice on 30 November gave the minister responsible for citizenship absolute discretion not to publish the names of citizens who acquire a Maltese passport when the government publishes the annual list of new citizens, whether naturalised or bought.

“Since the clause cast doubts on transparency... government is taking note of the concerns raised, and is removing the clause,” a government statement read.

It said the clause was introduced for extraordinary circumstances, which may not be related to citizenship by registration.

The changes, government said, were being carried out in the spirit of good governance.

Malta’s former Individual Investor Programme, which sold passports to the ultra-wealthy for over €1.1 million, has now been replaced by a new set of rules euphemistically called the ‘Citizenship for Exceptional Services Regulations’.

The programme is run by a government agency with an equally soft appellation, Community Malta, which is responsible for the administration of Maltese citizenship applications under various routes, including investment.

Such “exceptional services requirements” include citizens who acquire their passport by paying €600,000 if they have been residents for 36 months prior; €750,000 if they have been residents for 12 months; and a further €50,000 for their dependants. They pay an additional €10,000 to a registered sport, cultural, scientific, philanthropic, animal welfare, or artistic non-governmental charity; a €700,000 property or five-year letting agreement of a minimum €16,000 per annum; and €15,000 in due diligence fees per applicant.

