50-year-old man reported missing
Police looking for 50-year-old wheelchair user Marcel Pisani
Marcel Pisani, a 50-year-old wheelchair user, has been reported missing by the police.
He was last seen in his Mosta residency.
Police said he makes use of his blue Renault Captur which has a cream-colored roof.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to contact the police, even confidentially, at Police General Headquarters or by calling 21224001 or the 119 crime stop line.
