50-year-old man reported missing

Marcel Pisani, a 50-year-old wheelchair user, has been reported missing by the police.

He was last seen in his Mosta residency.

Police said he makes use of his blue Renault Captur which has a cream-colored roof.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to contact the police, even confidentially, at Police General Headquarters or by calling 21224001 or the 119 crime stop line.