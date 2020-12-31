menu

50-year-old man reported missing

Police looking for 50-year-old wheelchair user Marcel Pisani

31 December 2020, 11:53am
by Karl Azzopardi
50-year-old Marcel Pisani (Photo: Police)
Marcel Pisani, a 50-year-old wheelchair user, has been reported missing by the police.

He was last seen in his Mosta residency.

Police said he makes use of his blue Renault Captur which has a cream-colored roof.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to contact the police, even confidentially, at Police General Headquarters or by calling 21224001 or the 119 crime stop line.

