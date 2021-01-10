menu

Two injured in Saint Paul’s Bay argument

Argument on Saturday evening leaves two men injured 

karl_azzopardi
10 January 2021, 9:35am
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men have been left injured after an argument in Saint Paul’s Bay on Saturday evening. 

Police said their help was requested at around 9:00 pm in Misraħ il-Bajja. 

Preliminary investigations showed the two men, aged 28 and 34, who both reside in Saint Paul’s Bay, were involved in an argument with a group of individuals who are yet to be identified. 

After the two men were attacked by the group, the aggressors fled the scene of the incident. 

The two men were taken to the Mosta Health Centre. The 28-year-old was certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the 34-year-old was only diagnosed with light injuries. 

Investigations by district police are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
