Slowdown in passengers spells bad news for country’s public transport

According to reports, the country’s public transport service has seen its revenue drop by almost 50% 

karl_azzopardi
11 January 2021, 7:30am
by Karl Azzopardi

The low number of passengers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a dire financial situation for the country’ public transport system. 

The country’s public transport system is run by Spanish company ‘Autobuses de Leon’ (ALESA).

Sister newspaper ‘Illum’ reported that the low number of people making use of public transport facilities have led to the company losing out on income. 

It said that the company has seen its revenue reduced by almost 50%, with Sandro Vella from the General Workers Union going on to say that income has reduced by even more. 

Vella described the situation as “depressing” as people look to make less use of the service, despite the appropriate fumigation measures being carried out. 

The report also read that the loss in revenue can be attributed to the slowdown in tourism due to the COVID-19 preventive measures across the globe. 

Vella said the last meeting between the union and the company was carried out at the turn of the year, but the situation has still remained “bad”. 

“We had drivers who reported back to us saying they were only making €6 on certain routes,” he said. 

He explained how around 60 part-timers working with the company had to be removed from their posts, due to the lower number of passengers. Vella said that a majority of those who had their work terminated used to depend on it as their primary source of income. 

He also confirmed information received by the newspaper that ALESA employees could not receive the wage supplement, as the company was already receiving subsidies from government.

Vella applauded the company for doing its utmost to retain the remaining employees in the difficult situation it finds itself in. 

Questions sent to Malta Public Transport remained unanswered. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
