National youth council says quotas for women MPs will not change voter mentality

The national council of youth organisations has said a gender corrective mechanism that will introduce quotas for female MPs was not enough to overcome institutionalised the discrimination that is preventing a representative parliament.

The Kunsill Nazzjonali Zgħazagħ (KNZ) said quotas would undermine genuine efforts to ensure representation by facilitating the perception that female politicians are in need of help to get elected “more so than their male counterparts, thus allowing for untrue and damaging rhetoric on gender inequality to pervade Maltese thought.”

“Local female political talent has made waves in European institutions, proving that such politicians are not in need of mechanisms which, while potentially helpful in increasing statistical representation in the short term, will damage the credibility of those elected in the long term,” the KNZ said.

The constitutional and legal changes would allow the number of MPs from the underrepresented sex to be increased by a maximum of 12 after the electoral process is concluded.

KNZ claimed getting a seat through quotas would lead to “an attack by the media and the public” that would discourage women from contesting due to the lack of merit associated with the role, or causing excess pressure on those who contest to prove they are deserving on their position.

It added that quotas for women in the House would not change voter mentality or encourage them to focus on the competence of candidates when casting the vote, rather than their gender. “Efforts to increase diverse representation in Parliament should focus on encouraging more people to contest elections and improving civic education on how voters should select their preferred candidates,” KNZ said.